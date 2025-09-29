That’s a whole lotta rice

Hilda Baci has cooked her way into history.

The Nigerian chef has set the Guinness World Record for staging the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, a signature dish of the African country.

In all, Baci cooked up 8,780 kilograms of jollof rice, which is over 19,000 pounds.

Baci credits “nine hours of fire, passion and teamwork” for helping accomplish the record.

“I didn’t realize it would be this hard and it has been a challenge,” she says. “It’s a lot of hard work but really satisfying to achieve the record. This achievement also belongs to the people of Nigeria as they all contributed to the achievement.”