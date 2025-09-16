9/15 Sports Brief

Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirms Joe Burrow will have surgery on left toe. QB could miss 3 months

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor has confirmed that quarterback Joe Burrow will have surgery on his injured left toe. Taylor didn’t have a timeline Monday for when Burrow will have surgery or how long the franchise quarterback might be out. The turf toe injury is expected to sideline Burrow a minimum of three months. It is Burrow’s third major injury in his six seasons since being the top overall pick in the 2020 draft. It’s a major blow to Cincinnati, which is off to its first 2-0 start since 2018 and has postseason aspirations after missing the playoffs the past two seasons.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has a knee injury and his status for game vs. Raiders is unknown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury, and coach Dan Quinn says the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s status for the team’s next game is up in the air. The Commanders host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Daniels had an MRI on his knee. Quinn said the player’s status is considered day to day. Daniels was hurt in Washington’s 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The second-year QB was sacked four times and faced pressure throughout the game from a blitz-heavy Packers’ defense.

Vikings QB McCarthy’s sprained ankle will keep him out for next game vs. Burrow-less Bengals

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will likely miss the next game with a sprained ankle, according to coach Kevin O’Connell. McCarthy didn’t miss any game time during Minnesota’s 22-6 loss to Atlanta. He passed an initial medical evaluation and got his foot taped for extra support after the injury occurred late in the third quarter. The ankle pain worsened overnight, O’Connell said, and the decision to sideline McCarthy for the game against Cincinnati this Sunday was not performance-related. Carson Wentz, who joined the Vikings two weeks ago, will start against the Bengals.

Problems officiating the tush push could be the new argument to support banning it

The Super Bowl rematch turned into bully ball highlighted by the NFL’s ugliest play. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles pushed — literally — their way past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on Sunday. Hurts scored a touchdown on a tush push and the Eagles used the play seven times to help hand the Chiefs their first three-game losing streak with Mahomes and send them to their first 0-2 start since 2014. The NFL tried to ban to the tush push following a proposal from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason but fell two votes short of eliminating it.

Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for — another world record in pole vault

TOKYO (AP) — Armand “Mondo” Duplantis has broken the pole vault world record for the 14th time. He cleared 6.30 meters to capture his third world championship in Tokyo on Monday. Duplantis grew up in Louisiana but competes for his mother’s native Sweden. He easily won his 49th straight meet then kept the crowd around for another drama-rich half-hour to watch him go for the record. He cleared his top height on his third and final try. The bar bounced but did not fall. He gets $70,000 for the victory plus a $100,000 bonus for setting the record at the world championships.

Arch Manning promises to improve as Texas prepares for its last game before SEC play

Texas quarterback Arch Manning promises better days ahead after a rough start to the season. Manning addressed questions Monday about his performance in last week’s win over UTEP. No. 8 Texas faces Sam Houston State this week. Manning started the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite, but poor play has essentially erased that. Manning has completed just 55% of his passes through three games and was even booed by some in the home crowd last week. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian urges patience, saying Manning will grow from this adversity.

Elena Delle Donne takes on new role as USA Basketball’s first 3-on-3 women’s hoops managing director

Elena Delle Donne has taken on a new role as USA Basketball’s first managing director of the 3-on-3 women’s national team. She has been intrigued by the sport since it entered the Olympics in 2021. Delle Donne, a former Olympic and WNBA star, has spent months learning about 3-on-3 basketball. Her first task is to assemble a team for the AmeriCup around Thanksgiving. The qualification system for the Olympics requires players to earn points in global tournaments. Delle Donne’s leadership is expected to positively impact the program as it prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Rookie errors and coaching regrets shape outcomes for Colts, Broncos, Seahawks, Steelers

Steelers rookie returner Kaleb Johnson made a costly mistake in Week 2 of the NFL season. He allowed a kickoff to roll into the end zone, where the Seahawks recovered it for a touchdown. This helped them beat Pittsburgh 31-17. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called it “poor judgment.” In another game, both the Broncos and Colts coaches admitted to errors. Broncos coach Sean Payton regretted calling for an aggressive attempt to block a 60-yard field goal. Colts coach Shane Steichen wished he had been more aggressive in play-calling. The Colts won 29-28 after a penalty gave them a second chance.