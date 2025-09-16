Monday Night Football Action

Herbert and strong defense lead Chargers to 20-9 win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Chargers to a 20-9 victory over the Raiders. This win gave Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh a victory over rival Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll, who turned 74 on Monday. The Chargers lost defensive end Khalil Mack to a left elbow injury in the first quarter. Herbert also led the Chargers in rushing with 31 yards. The Chargers’ defense held the Raiders to 218 yards. Geno Smith threw three interceptions for the Raiders. This win put the Chargers atop the AFC West with a 2-0 record.

Baker Mayfield and Rachaad White rally Bucs to 20-19 win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Baker Mayfield led an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by Rachaad White’s 2-yard touchdown run with 6 seconds left, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied past the Houston Texans 20-19. Mayfield threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns for the Bucs, and his 15-yard scramble on fourth-and-10 kept the game-winning drive going. The Texans took a 19-14 lead on a 25-yard TD run by Nick Chubb with 2:10 left. Houston went for 2 but C.J. Stroud was sacked. The Bucs improved to 2-0 while the Texans fell to 0-2. Stroud threw for 207 yards and a touchdown.