Phillies clinch 2nd straight NL East title with 6-5 win over Dodgers in 10 innings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their second consecutive NL East title with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Los Angeles Dodgers. This marks the earliest division clinch in franchise history, happening two days sooner than the 2011 team. The Phillies also secured a 90-win season for the third consecutive year. On Monday night, they overcame the Dodgers for their ninth win in 11 games. Despite injuries to key players like Zack Wheeler, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm, the Phillies ran away from the second-place New York Mets down the stretch and became the first division champion in the majors this season.