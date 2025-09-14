US students’ reading and math scores at historic lows

High school students, especially 12th graders, are reading and learning math and science at historic lows, according to a new report.

Known as the Nation’s Report Card, it was released Monday by the National Center for Education Statistics and the Department of Education. It’s the first to be released since the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost half of high school seniors are now testing below basic levels in math and reading, and approximately 35% are at or above a proficient reading level, while 32% of them had a below “basic” reading proficiency.

By comparison, 37% of high school seniors were reading at or above proficiency in the 2019 report card, and 40% were at or above reading proficiency in 1992.

In math, the report shows only about 22% of 12th graders performing at or above proficiency standards.

Another key issue the report highlighted was absenteeism, with the number of absent students in schools rising among all age groups since the pandemic.

In 2024, approximately 31% of 12th graders reported missing at least three or more days of school in the previous month, an increase from 2019, when the rate was 26%.

Educators and policymakers say it’s critical for parents to stay engaged and regularly check in with students and teachers about assignments and absences.

Harvard education professor Marty West says the results are concerning because only a portion of students are getting the education they deserve.

“What troubles me most about the patterns that we’re seeing is that the declines are largest for our lowest-performing students — those in the bottom quarter of the distribution. Meanwhile, high-scoring students — those at the 90th percentile are doing just about as well as ever,” he said.