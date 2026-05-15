There’s nothing in the rule book that says dogs can’t run the mini-marathon

They say that “dog bites man” is not a newsworthy story, but what about “dog races man”?

That’s what happened during the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis, when a dog was spotting keeping pace with the runners.

The pup was corralled by officers of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department and was safely transferred to the care of Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

“They will be held there until May 13 to give the owner a chance to come forward and claim them,” the IMPD says in a Facebook post. “If no owner is found by then, this pup will be looking for a new racing team and will be officially up for adoption!”

No matter what place they got, we think this dog deserves a gold medal.