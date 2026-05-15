Social Security Administration releases most popular baby names of 2025

For the seventh year in a row, Olivia and Liam are officially the United States’ most popular baby names, according to new data released Friday by the Social Security Administration.

The annual list, compiled from Social Security card applications submitted at birth, offers a snapshot of the names parents across the country chose most often in 2025.

While many of the top names remained steady this year, there were a few notable changes in the rankings.

Charlotte climbed to the #2 spot for girls, ending Emma’s six-year streak as runner-up. Meanwhile, Eliana entered the top 10 for the first time, replacing Ava, which dropped off the list entirely.

On the boys’ side, the top four names remained unchanged from last year: Liam, Noah, Oliver and Theodore all held onto their positions.

The top 10 baby names for girls in 2025 were:

Olivia

Charlotte

Emma

Amelia

Sophia

Mia

Isabella

Evelyn

Sofia

Eliana

The top 10 baby names for boys in 2025 were:

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Theodore

Henry

James

Elijah

Mateo

William

Lucas

The Social Security Administration releases the annual baby names list each year ahead of Mother’s Day.

Beyond the top names, the agency also highlighted the fastest-rising names of the year.

For boys, Kasai saw the biggest jump in popularity, climbing 1,108 spots to break into the top 1,000 names for the first time at #639. The name means “fire” in both Japanese and Swahili, according to the Social Security Administration.

For girls, Klarity, an alternative spelling of “clarity,” was the fastest-rising name.

The Social Security Administration has tracked baby name trends since 1997, with records in its public database dating back to 1880, according to Friday’s press release.

Parents can search name popularity by year and by state through the agency’s online database.