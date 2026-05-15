Crikey, that’s a lot of heroin!

As Crocodile Dundee once famously proclaimed, “That’s not a knife, ﻿that’s﻿ a knife!” Similarly, Australian Border Force officers may have proclaimed, “That’s not a knife, that’s heroin!”

According to a press release from the Australian Federal Police, three people were arrested after landing at the Sydney Airport from Thailand, each carrying around 10 pounds of heroin.

The first two people arrived together and were pulled over by security, who detected a large plastic bag hidden in their luggage. The two men then fled; one was caught at the airport, while the other was tracked down several days later.

Meanwhile, the third man suspected of being linked to the two others arrived at the Sydney Airport later in the day. He too was allegedly carrying a secret bag of heroin and was arrested.

“This alleged importation involved a substantial quantity of illicit substances and underscores the lengths organised crime groups will go to in order to exploit international travel routes for financial gain,” says Davina Copelin of the AFP.

We’re guessing Crocodile Dundee’s knife wouldn’t make it through airport security, either.