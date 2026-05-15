Not very sweet: Soft-serve statue goes missing from Boston bakery

A Boston bakery is asking for help in locating its lost mascot.

According to Boston.com, the statue of a vanilla soft-serve cone outside the Flour Bakery has gone missing.

The statue, dubbed Swirly, was “last seen perched on [a] railing welcoming you to Flour Boston Common and enticing you to try our amazing soft serve,” bakery co-owner Joanne Chang says.

Chang adds that Swirly “was possibly spotted in a nearby dorm window looking down longingly at home.”

To those harboring Swirly, Chang asks that it be returned safely “in exchange for baked goods and our eternal gratitude.”

If anyone’s worried that the theft of Swirly would be punished with a swirly, Chang assures there will be “no questions asked.”