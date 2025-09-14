More like a barbershop quirrel-tet

Squirrels are known for their bushy tails, but that’s not why these rodents were in a barbershop.

New Hampshire’s Manchester Police reports that several baby squirrels were found stuck inside the wall of a local hair-cutting establishment.

“A group of baby squirrels was recently rescued from inside the wall of a local barbershop after a repair unknowingly sealed them in — and locked their mother out,” Manchester PD writes in a Facebook post. “Thankfully, the barbershop management noticed the issue and opened the wall, allowing Manchester Animal Control to safely reunite the babies with their mom.”

Sounds like the squirrels could’ve at least gotten a complimentary trim for their trouble.