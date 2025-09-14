Legend, wait for it, dairy! Mysterious costumed man offers ice cream treat to mountain climbers

Never mind what you’d do for a Klondike bar, would you climb a mountain for an ice cream sandwich?

For hikers of Colorado’s Huron Peak, the answer is a resounding yes. According to The Associated Press, climbers sped up the trail over Labor Day weekend in hopes of meeting an anonymous man set up at the peak with a cooler filled with frozen treats.

The man was dressed in an ice cream cone costume, along with sunglasses and a fake mustache. Those who reached him were given ice cream sandwiches and bars out of a 60-pound pack filled with dry ice.

“Eventually we got up to the top of the mountain and, tired, hot, thirsty and didn’t know it, but ice cream was just kind of what we wanted,” climber Blaine Griffin says.

No one knows who the ice cream man is or how he even got the pack up the mountain himself, but one social media commenter gave him a nickname that would make Barney Stinson smile: “Legend dairy.”