What to know about McDonald’s Extra Value Meals

Extra Value Meals are coming back to the menu at McDonald’s.

After recently making headlines with plans to lower prices on combo meals, the Golden Arches announced Tuesday that Extra Value Meals are back with more options across breakfast, lunch and dinner for customers to save on favorite menu items when they make it a meal.

“From the $5 Meal Deal to McValue and now Extra Value Meals, we’re sending a clear message: we’re here for our customers,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a statement.

For a limited time, customers can get deeper discounts on orders like the $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal, which comes with hash browns and a small coffee, or the $8 Big Mac meal that includes medium fries and choice of medium soft drink.

McDonald’s menus will include eight different Extra Value Meals options with purchase of the following items: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddles, Egg McMuffin, Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, any variety Quarter Pounder burger, any variety McCrispy Sandwich.

According to McDonald’s, this menu can save customers 15% when compared to purchasing an entree, fries and a drink individually.

As is the case with any McDonald’s menu, the prices are set by individual franchisees.

The fast-food company also hinted that customers should expect more price-pointed Extra Value Meals in the near future.

As soon as November, the $5 Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddles and $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meals will be available.