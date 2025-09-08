These not-so little piggies keep showing up in Pennsylvania park

Animal officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have a big pig mystery on their hands.

ABC affiliate WPVI reports that an 88-pound pot-bellied pig was wandering around Nockamixon State Park last week. The incident marked the second time in two months that a pot-bellied pig was spotted in the park.

“We had caught a pig there in July,” says Cindy Kelly, of the Bucks County SPCA. “So they were able to catch this one.”

Officials don’t know why or how the pigs made it to the park, though they did find a wire dog crate in the woods.

“We’re asking if anyone recognizes these particular pigs or has any knowledge of how they got to the park, we would love to know about it,” Kelly says.

If you’re able to help these not-so little piggies get home, you can contact the Bucks County SPCA.