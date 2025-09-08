Hissing at the car wash, yeah!

You always want to make sure you close all windows and doors before sending your car through the car wash so that it isn’t flooded with soap and water. Also, because of snakes.

The Austin Police Association in Texas reports in an Instagram post that officers found a snake “trying to make a ‘hiss-terical’ getaway at a local car wash.”

“Our officers quickly detained the slithery fellow, gave him a stern talking-to, and decided to cut him a break,” the post reads. “No tickets issued — just a safe release back into the wild.”

Maybe the snake was just hoping to get that new scale smell.