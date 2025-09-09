9/08 Sports Brief

Everyone seems to agree: Spitting on somebody else is just wrong. But it keeps happening

Inter Miami’s Luis Suárez further damaged his reputation. Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles cost himself the chance to play in a season-opening game. Florida’s Brendan Bett gave South Florida a 15-yard gift on its drive that decided its win over the Gators. Their transgression: spitting. In the span of seven days from last Sunday through this past Saturday, there were three high-profile spitting incidents — all immediately and universally reviled, actions the likes of which teammates of the guilty parties couldn’t even justify.

NBA player’s sister fatally shot at New Jersey apartment complex, her boyfriend charged with murder

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid was fatally shot at a New Jersey apartment complex by her boyfriend. Twenty-nine-year-old Shaquille Green has been charged with murder. Ocean County prosecutors say Jackson police went to the Paragon apartment complex around 11 a.m. Saturday, after receiving reports of shots fired. They soon found 28-year-old Toraya Reid unresponsive. Officers also saw Green running down a nearby road, and he was soon taken into custody without incident. Prosecutors say Toraya Reid and Green had been in “a dating relationship” but did not provide further details. They didn’t know whether Green had retained an attorney.

No no-no: Slade Cecconi flirts with ending Guards’ long no-hitter drought in 10-2 romp over Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Slade Cecconi didn’t need anyone to tell him he was throwing a no-hitter. He found out on his own. Stealing a glance at Progressive Field’s giant scoreboard, Cecconi noticed something unusual — zeros. Cecconi took a no-hitter into the eighth before Kansas City’s Micheal Massey hit a single to spoil the right-hander’s bid to throw the majors’ first no-hitter this season and end Cleveland’s 44-year drought without a no-hitter. That hardly mattered as the Guardians rolled to their fourth straight win, 10-2 and jumped the Royals in the standings. Cleveland’s last no-hitter was Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981.

Dodgers’ no-hitter bid falls short in 9th, rally to beat Rockies 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have narrowly missed a no-hitter for the second time in three games. On Monday night, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen held the Colorado Rockies hitless through eight innings. Ryan Ritter’s double against Tanner Scott in the ninth broke the bid. The Dodgers rallied for a 3-1 victory, maintaining their one-game lead over San Diego in the NL West. Glasnow struck out 11 over seven innings in his first career start against Colorado. Scott secured his 21st save after Ritter’s hit. On Saturday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto lost a no-hitter in the ninth against Baltimore, who won 4-3.

Phillies SS Trea Turner sidelined with a hamstring strain, could return in time for postseason

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner is out with a strained right hamstring. This injury could keep him sidelined until the postseason. Manager Rob Thomson said Monday the MRI results were “better than expected.” Turner left Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning because of the injury. Turner leads the National League in batting average and hits this season. Without him, Bryce Harper was batting first against the New York Mets. The Phillies also expect Alec Bohm to miss 10 days with a left shoulder injury. The team recalled two players from Triple-A to fill their spots.

Ravens’ late-game collapse against Bills raises more questions about their ability to finish

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have built a reputation for excellence that they sabotage just enough to result in defeat. That was the story of Sunday night’s 41-40 loss at Buffalo. The Ravens moved the ball at will at times on offense but couldn’t hold onto the ball in the fourth quarter, giving the Bills a chance to rally. Coach John Harbaugh says “in hindsight,” the play-calling was an issue. The Ravens’ reputation for folding in big moments will likely hang over them all season — and nothing short of a Super Bowl run may be enough to change it.

Florida’s Brendan Bett says spitting at opponent was ‘a terrible mistake’ that ‘won’t happen again’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett publicly apologized for spitting at South Florida offensive lineman Cole Skinner and says “there is no excuse for my actions.” Bett also apologized to his teammates earlier in the day. Coach Billy Napier says the now-unranked Gators have yet to decide whether Bett will be suspended for Saturday night’s game at No. 3 LSU. Bett was ejected during the final drive against USF on Saturday, a 15-yard penalty that helped propel the Bulls to a stunning victory. It was one of two penalties assessed against the Gators during an 87-yard drive that set up Nico Gramatica’s 20-yard field goal on the final play.

Unrivaled women’s basketball league now valued at $340M million after landing more celebrity funding

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart’s 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, Unrivaled, has gained significant investment from big names in sports. On Monday, the league announced a valuation of $340 million after closing its Series B investment round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Investors include Serena Williams’ venture capital firm, Trae Young, and others. Unrivaled, founded in 2023, offers top players a U.S. offseason option while boosting their WNBA incomes. The league’s first season ended in March with high viewership and sold-out games. Unrivaled plans to start its second season in January 2026.

Israel soccer coach ‘standing behind my country’ amid calls for squad to be suspended

DEBRECEN, Hungary (AP) — The coach of Israel’s national soccer team says he is “standing behind my country” amid calls for the squad to be suspended from international competition because of the war in Gaza. He adds that “we are in a very complicated situation.” Israel “hosts” Italy in neutral Hungary in a World Cup qualifier Monday and the Italian Soccer Coaches’ Association said last month that it had written a formal letter calling for Israel to be suspended. Israel routed Moldova 4-0 on Friday and sits second in Group I behind Norway. Group winners qualify automatically while the second-place finishers will enter the playoffs. The only World Cup Israel has qualified for was the 1970 tournament.