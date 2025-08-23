Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler makes history during electric, efficient major league debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bubba Chandler has made an impressive major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 22-year-old right-hander, considered the top pitching prospect in baseball, threw four scoreless innings in relief and earned the save in a 9-0 win over Colorado on Friday night. Chandler was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day. He entered the game in the sixth inning after Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft allowed just one hit over five innings. Chandler’s first pitch was a 99 mph fastball. He struck out three batters and allowed only two hits. The Pirates plan to use Chandler in a relief role for now.