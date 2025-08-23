Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler makes history during electric, efficient major league debut

August 23, 2025 GNCadm1n Sports Comments Off on Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler makes history during electric, efficient major league debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bubba Chandler has made an impressive major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 22-year-old right-hander, considered the top pitching prospect in baseball, threw four scoreless innings in relief and earned the save in a 9-0 win over Colorado on Friday night. Chandler was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day. He entered the game in the sixth inning after Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft allowed just one hit over five innings. Chandler’s first pitch was a 99 mph fastball. He struck out three batters and allowed only two hits. The Pirates plan to use Chandler in a relief role for now.