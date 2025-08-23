8/22 Sports Brief

Mo’ne Davis and women from around the world chase pro baseball dreams at WPBL tryouts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Open tryouts for the Women’s Professional Baseball League have begun at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. On Friday, players from 10 countries, including Japan, Australia, and Mexico, began showcasing their skills. The event includes baserunning drills, bullpen work, and a live game on Monday. Participants range in age from 17 to 57. Notable attendees include Mo’ne Davis, known for her Little League World Series win as a pitcher. Many players, like Allison Dougherty and Heather Strong, are excited about the opportunity to play professional baseball rather than softball.

Fleetwood and Henley share Tour Championship lead in a tight race for a $10M prize

ATLANTA (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood is back for more. His year has been defined by close calls and heartache as the Englishman tries to win for the first time on the PGA Tour. He shot 63 at soft East Lake and shares the lead with Russell Henley going into the weekend on a rain-soaked course that is producing low scores. Henley shot 66. They are two ahead of Cameron Young who shot a 62. Young is a strong Ryder Cup candidate. Scottie Scheffler extended his streak to 19 rounds under par by making birdie on the final hole for 69. He’s five back.

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp gets 30 days of home monitoring for Washington parking lot shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was sentenced to 30 days of electronic home monitoring for shooting at two men inside a vehicle in a Washington state mall parking lot. The Seattle Times reported Kemp must begin home monitoring within two weeks. He must also serve one year of state Department of Corrections supervision and complete 240 hours of community service. Prosecutors had recommended the six-time NBA All-Star be sentenced to nine months in jail, a year of supervision and pay restitution. But Judge Michael Schwartz of Pierce County Superior Court on Friday found the circumstances surrounding the crime warranted a lesser sentence. Kemp said he acted in self-defense.

2026 World Cup draw will be held at Washington’s Kennedy Center, Trump says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that the draw for the 2026 World Cup will happen on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington. He made the announcement with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office. The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico. The event will determine the tournament’s groups and opening round games. Trump has taken over the Kennedy Center, installing himself as chair. Infantino brought the World Cup trophy to the Oval Office, and Trump joked about keeping it, calling it “a beautiful piece of gold.”

Mahomes leads sharp Chiefs offense before Bears rally for 29-27 win in preseason finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense have shown impressive form in their preseason finale against the Bears. They scored on all three of their opportunities before the Bears rallied for a 29-27 victory. Mahomes completed 8 of 13 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in just over a quarter. Isiah Pacheco had a touchdown run, and Rashee Rice caught a scoring pass. The Chiefs built a 20-3 lead before pulling most starters. Bears backup Tyson Bagent played well, throwing three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with three seconds left.

Joe Milton accounts for 2 TDs as Cowboys beat Falcons 31-13 in preseason finale

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joe Milton ran for a touchdown and threw for a score, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 in the preseason finale for both teams. The Dallas offense started slowly in the first two exhibition games, but Milton led touchdown drives on Dallas’ first two possessions. Both teams sat nearly every starter, and the Falcons once again didn’t play Michael Penix Jr. or backup Kirk Cousins. Easton Stick threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Feleipe Franks.

NASCAR’s Daytona race to finalize playoff lineup with 2 spots up for grabs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway to finalize its 16-driver playoff lineup. Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman hold the 15th and 16th positions but aren’t locked in. Reddick has a 29-point lead over Bowman. However, a first-time winner on Saturday could claim an open spot. Bowman, the only Hendrick driver without a win this season, has a 60-point lead over Ryan Preece for the final spot. Other contenders include Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, and Chris Buescher. Erik Jones, at 23rd in the standings, must win to make the playoffs.

Ron Turcotte, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode Secretariat to the 1973 Triple Crown, has died at 84

Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcotte, who rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973, has died. He was 84. Turcotte’s family said through his longtime business partner and friend Leonard Lusky that the Canada-born jockey died of natural causes at his home in Drummond, New Brunswick, on Friday. Turcotte won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes twice each from 1965-73 before his riding career ended when he fell off a horse and suffered injuries that made him paraplegic. Secretariat’s record time in the Belmont still stands 52 years later.

Jen Pawol, MLB’s first female umpire, is back in the big leagues working the Pirates-Rockies series

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jen Pawol is back in the big leagues umpiring another game. She made history this month as Major League Baseball’s first female umpire. This weekend, she’s part of the crew in Pittsburgh for the three-game series between the Pirates and Colorado Rockies. On Friday night, Pawol was at second base. She is scheduled to work first base on Saturday and then be behind the plate Sunday when Pirates ace and NL Cy Young Award contender Paul Skenes takes the mound. Pawol’s presence marks a significant moment in MLB history.