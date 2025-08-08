How sweet! Half-eaten candy bar steals spotlight from marriage proposal

This couple’s proposal story comes with some extra, if unintentional, sugar.

Kevin Arrieta popped the question to his girlfriend, Natali Melani, during a trip to Greece, and had set up a camera to record the moment. But, as Melani is nodding her head yes, another person walks into the frame and steps right in front of the newly betrothed couple.

Then a second person follows and stops in the frame, as well. This person is also holding a half-eaten candy bar.

“Our dream … proposal accidentally turned into a candy bar ad,” Melani wrote in an Instagram post capturing the moment.

Having crashed their proposal, Melani and Arrieta hope that the people in the video will also come to their wedding.

“We’re hoping all the spies in the comments can help us find this couple,” Melani tells Good Morning America. “We’d love to invite them to our wedding, and we hopefully think that they also think this is funny like we did.”