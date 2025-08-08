8/08 Sports Brief

Packers star Billy Howton, believed to have been the oldest living NFL player, dies at 95

Billy Howton, a former Green Bay Packers star regarded as one of the most productive wide receivers of the pre-Super Bowl era who was a founder and the first president of the NFL Players Association, has died. He was 95. An obituary states Howton died in Houston on Monday. Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home confirmed his death on Friday. Howton was born in Littlefield, Texas, in 1930. He was believed to have been the oldest living NFL player. Howton scored the Packers’ first receiving touchdown at Lambeau Field in 1957. He led the league in receiving yards twice, was named to four Pro Bowls and was a two-time All-Pro.

Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders throws 2 TD passes in first half of NFL preseason debut vs Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders has made an impressive NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns. On Friday night, he completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. His father, Deion Sanders, celebrated his performance on social media. Sanders expressed mixed feelings, calling it a dream come true but admitting he could have played better. The Browns have been dealing with injuries at quarterback, giving Sanders the opportunity to start. Despite some early challenges, he showed promise and even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James. Sanders was initially projected to go higher in the draft but fell to the fifth round.

Patriots unveil statue of Tom Brady, QB who led them to 6 Super Bowl wins, before exhibition opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady’s statue, weighing six tons and standing 17 feet tall, has been unveiled outside the New England Patriots’ stadium. Brady, a three-time NFL MVP and seven-time champion, retired in 2023 as the league’s most-decorated player. The Patriots inducted him into their Hall of Fame last year, waiving the usual waiting period. The statue, created by sculptor Jeff Buccacio, features a hexagonal granite base and a 12-foot figure of Brady. During the ceremony, Brady humorously referenced his former coach Bill Belichick and took a playful jab at the New York Jets. Fans and former teammates attended the event.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is day-to-day after injuring finger, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is considered day-to-day with a dislocated pinkie. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the injury who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team hadn’t yet made an official statement. It’s unclear when Richardson will practice next. Indy did not hold practice Friday and is scheduled to do so Saturday. Richardson was injured on the second possession of the Colts’ preseason game against the Ravens on Thursday night. In other injury news, the Colts closed the day by making a series of moves including placing running back Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Justin Walley on the season-ending injured reserve list.

Scherzer and Kershaw square off in rare duel of 3,000-strikeout club members

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw went toe-to-toe for six innings in a vintage duel Friday night. The 41-year-old Scherzer, pitching for Toronto, made his 465th career start. Kershaw, 37, started his 443rd game — all for the Los Angeles Dodgers over 18 seasons. Both have won three Cy Young Awards and are likely headed to the Hall of Fame. Kershaw allowed one run and seven hits, striking out four. Scherzer gave up two runs and six hits, striking out five. A two-run homer by Mookie Betts gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. It was the fourth time Scherzer and Kershaw have opposed each other. Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised both pitchers for their competitiveness and unique styles.

Tommy Fleetwood finds his groove and builds a big lead at PGA Tour playoffs opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood is giving himself another chance at finally winning on the PGA Tour. The English star had four straight birdies on the back nine for the second straight day. He shot 64 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship for a four-shot lead before the round was interrupted by storms. Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia were four behind. Justin Rose also was four back and had two holes remaining when he returns Saturday morning. Fleetwood had a tour title get away from him in June at the Travelers Championship. He has won big tournaments in Europe, just not on the PGA Tour.

Deion Sanders feels like ‘my old self’ after treatment for bladder cancer, concentrating on football

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders appreciates questions about his health after a recent scare. The Colorado coach says he feels healthy and vibrant. Sanders has returned to the team after treatment for bladder cancer. He’s focused on preparing for the season opener against Georgia Tech on August 29. A key task is deciding between quarterbacks Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter. Sanders says the team will play a different style of offense this year. He’s taking his time to evaluate the quarterbacks, with a hand from Byron Leftwich. Sanders, who turns 58 on Saturday, says he’s enjoying life and learning to trust his instincts more.

Raiders’ Smith and Crosby make obscene gestures toward Seahawks fans

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and defensive end Maxx Crosby were caught on video making obscene gestures toward Seattle Seahawks fans. This happened before their preseason game on Thursday night. Videos of the incident circulated on social media on Friday. In one clip, Crosby and Smith appear to respond to taunting fans with gestures as they enter the field. A fan’s sign read, “Bigger Bust — Geno Or Jamarcus Russell?” Smith was the Seahawks’ starter for three seasons before joining the Raiders. The game ended in a 23-23 tie.

Boston Celtics sign coach Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens has said throughout the offseason that that team wanted Joe Mazzulla to be its coach for a long time. It made that more than a proclamation Friday, announcing it has signed Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension. Length and details of the new deal were not released. The 37-year-old Mazzulla is coming off his third season as Boston’s coach and has guided the team to the playoffs each season, including the franchise’s 18th NBA title to cap the 2023-24 season. Under Mazzulla, the Celtics have won at least 57 games each of those seasons and topped 60 victories in each of the last two.

Panthers’ Tkachuk says he’s undecided on whether to have surgery to address last season’s injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said he is still undecided whether to get surgery this offseason to address the significant injuries he suffered in the the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year. Tkachuk told ESPN in a story posted Friday that while he’s hoping to return to the ice soon after playing the Stanley Cup playoffs with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury, he could miss a couple months if he has surgery. Tkachuk revealed he sustained the injuries while playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Despite the injuries, he had 23 points in 23 playoff games. The Panthers begin the regular season against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 7.