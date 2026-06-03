New drug could be game changer for people with high cholesterol

Drugmaker Eli Lilly is testing a new experimental drug that could be a game changer in treating high cholesterol, it said.

Researchers say the new drug, called VERVE-102, could be administered to patients with a one-time infusion over the course of approximately four hours instead of having patients take a daily pill or regular shots.

VERVE-102 is a gene-editing therapy that switches off the PCSK9 gene in the liver that makes a protein that regulates cholesterol levels, according to a news release from Eli Lilly this week.

The pharmaceutical company said an early study of 35 people found VERVE-102 lowered bad LDL or LDL-C (lipoprotein cholesterol) levels by as much as 62% after one infusion. More than a third of patients in the study also had lower levels last for up to 18 months after receiving the infusion.

Experts caution that, despite the promising results, more research is needed, and they noted the early study’s small participant size. The study also did not examine whether the treatment could prevent heart attacks or stroke.

Nearly 25 million Americans have high cholesterol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and high cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S. If VERVE-102 is cleared for treatment in the future, it could be a viable option for patients as opposed to daily medications.

The Food and Drug Administration previously fast-tracked the study of VERVE-102 and Eli Lilly said it plans on launching a larger Phase 2 study by the end of 2026.