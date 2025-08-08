Woman tees off on new world record

Anya Bannasch has made history with a dream and 711 golf tees.

Her dream was to set a Guinness World Record, and each one of those 711 golf tees helped her achieve that. According to Guinness, Bannasch now holds the official record of most golf tees in the hair.

“It feels truly amazing and I’m so honored to be part of the Guinness World Records family,” Bannasch says. “I can’t even tell you how excited I am, I’ve dreamt about this my whole life and now that I’m part of it I’m so grateful.”

Bannasch achieved the record with help from two friends, who assisted her in the whole putting-golf-tees-in-her-hair thing. The process took about 47 minutes.

If you have 712 golf tees and a full head of hair, history awaits you.