Burdoin Fire 7/19 6:00 p.m. update

7/19 6 p.m. update

Estimated Size: 6,506 acres

Containment: 0%

Start Date/Time: 7/18/2025 around 2:29 PM

Area of Fire: Klickitat County WA, Bingen/Lyle Area

Cause: Undetermined Structures Damaged: Primary structures: 37 damaged, 14 destroyed; Minor structures: 50 damaged, 30 destroyed

Evacuation Levels: Evacuation levels have changed. Please visit Klickitat County Emergency Management’s website or check Facebook: – https://www.klickitatcounty.org/249/Emergency-Management – https://www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911



Level 3 “GO NOW” Go now! Danger in your area is current or imminent and you should evacuate immediately. Follow directions from law enforcement or fire departments and do not return home until officials have determined it is safe. Notification that it is safe to return home will be given as soon as possible.

Level 2 “GET SET” Be prepared for sudden or short-notice evacuation. People who need help or more time to evacuate — such as people with disabilities, people with small children, people with medical conditions, and people with large animals — should evacuate now. Ensure your evacuation plan checklist is complete and your Go! kit is in your vehicle. Stay informed and be aware of alerts from local law enforcement and fire departments. Always remember to leave if you feel unsafe, do not wait for an official evacuation order.

Level 1 “GET READY” Be aware of the danger in your area and start preparing for possible evacuation. Monitor local media and check on neighbors. If you do not already have an evacuation plan or a Go! kit, assemble these now.

Conditions can change suddenly, and you may not receive a Level 2 “Be Set” warning before you are ordered to Level 3 “Go!” Prepare both the inside and outside of your home for fire. Leave if you feel unsafe — do not wait for an official evacuation order.

Shelter: Emergency Shelters are set up in White Salmon, Washington and in The Dalles, Oregon, to assist with evacuation.

Columbia High School – C Court Building 1455 NW Bruin County Rd White Salmon, WA 98672 (Access is from NW Simmons Road. Follow the Red Cross signs to the back of the property.)

The Dalles Middle School 1100 E. 12th Street The Dalles, OR 97058

Update: Wind continues to push the fire east where it crossed the Klickitat River and continued toward Lyle. The entire community of Lyle was placed on Level 3 evacuation Saturday afternoon.

Approximately 250 structures are threatened by the fire and crews are actively engaged in structure protection, spot fire management, and fire line construction. Progress was made on the west side of the fire, near Bingen as well as along Highway 14. Ground crews will work through the night, focusing specifically on the east front. Structural protection and active firefighting continue to be the priority. Efforts were assisted by multiple aircraft dipping from the Columbia River.

Highway 14 remains closed from mile marker 66, east of Bingen to mile marker 76, west of Lyle. Other closures include Highway 142 from Highway 14 north to mile post 5, and Centerville Highway from Highway 14 to Centerville. Travelers should find alternate routes.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Tonight the winds will continue. Tomorrow is expected to be mostly cloudy with continued wind, gusting up to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Smoke: Air quality is good. For more information on smoke and air quality, visit Washington Smoke Information (https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/).

Air Space Restrictions: There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place over the fire. Any unaccounted-for aircraft, including drones, puts aerial firefighting resources and lives at risk. If you fly, we can’t. All firefighting aircraft must be grounded if unmanned aircraft or drones are operating near the fire.

Resources: Eight strike teams. Five hand crews. Three dozers. 39 engines. Eight water tenders. Fire support is approximately 289 people. Injuries: One firefighter transported for injury.

7/19 4:15 p.m. update

Expanded evacuation orders

7/19 2:00 p.m. update

The fire is continuing to progress North and East. The Klickitat County Sheriff’s office has expanded all evacuation zone levels to include areas further North and East.

The live interactive evacuation map can be found here, the Klickitat County Emergency Management webpage (link), and the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch FaceBook page.

The Southeast Washington InterAgency Incident Management Team (IMT) Type 3 took command at 6:30am.

7/19 11:35 a.m. update

The fire is continuing to progress East and we have expanded the Level 3 evacuation zone to include the Town of Lyle.

7/19 1:00 a.m. update

There is an active wildfire north of Highway 14 in Klickitat County. It began at approximately 2 pm near Courtney Road and Mile Post 68. Highway 14 is closed in both directions from the east end of Bingen to Lyle (Mile Marker 66-76).

Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated and can be reached at 509-773-0570 for information.

Klickitat PUD Responds to Burdoin Fire Damage in the Courtney Road Area Bingen, WA, July 18, 2025 – Klickitat PUD (KPUD) is actively responding to damage caused by the Burdoin Fire, which began Friday afternoon along Highway 14 in Bingen and spread through the Courtney Road area.

As the fire advanced, it damaged utility poles and power lines, initially leaving 52 customers without power. Additional damage occurred as the fire moved into more remote, difficult-to-access terrain.

KPUD crews have restored power to nine affected customers by rerouting service through an alternate feed from Snowden. Meanwhile, staff and line crews are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage. Due to the rugged landscape and limited access, assessments and repairs are expected to take place over the coming days. An update on overall structural loss will be provided as damage assessments continue.

To support restoration efforts, KPUD has mobilized a contractor crew from DJ’s Electrical and is utilizing specialized equipment to access and repair damaged infrastructure in challenging areas.

To ensure the safety of our crews, we will be suspending field work overnight and will resume repair efforts at daybreak on Saturday, July 19.

KPUD reminds all community members to stay far away from any downed power lines. Always assume lines are live and extremely dangerous. Never attempt to touch or move a downed line. Report it immediately to KPUD or call 911. Crews are making every effort to ensure the area is safe, but hazards may still exist in fire-affected areas.

Klickitat PUD thanks the community for their patience and understanding as we work to safely restore power. Our top priorities remain the safety of the public and our crews, and we remain committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.

The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management has established an emergency evacuation shelter at Columbia High School, located at 1455 NW Bruin Country Rd, White Salmon, WA 98672. Residents affected by the fire are encouraged to seek shelter and support at this location as needed.

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Burdoin Fire

Klickitat County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Burdoin Fire located in Klickitat County, near the city of White Salmon. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 18, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Wes Long, West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority.

The Burdoin Fire started on July 18, 2025, at approximately 2:29 p.m. This fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and growing. It is burning in timber, brush, and grass and is threatening homes, crops, utilities, and cultural sites. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for the Burdoin Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered seven strike teams to aid in containment efforts. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

