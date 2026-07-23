7/22 Sports Brief

Felipe Mora scores in stoppage time to help Timbers escape with 2-2 draw against Dallas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored two minutes into stoppage time to erase a late go-ahead goal by Dallas’ Petar Musa and help the Portland Timbers earn a 2-2 draw. Mora took a pass from Kristoffer Velde before scoring his second goal of the season for the equalizer for Portland (5-8-3). Velde subbed into the match in the 55th minute before posting his career-high third assist. He had two in eight appearances as a rookie last season. Musa had just given Dallas (7-4-5) a 2-1 lead with an unassisted score in the 88th minute. It was his 13th goal this season, tying him with the Chicago Fire’s Hugo Cuypers for the lead in the race for the Golden Boot Award.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams arrested in Canada on gun charges

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams was arrested in Canada recently on four weapons charges. The 25-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm obtained in a crime, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, no license while in possession of a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited device, according to an online release from the Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario. Adams was one of four people arrested. Adams’ attorney Adam Weisberg said in a statement that Adams is “completely innocent in this matter.”

Red Sox match club record of 15 straight wins, then lose nightcap of doubleheader with Orioles

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox matched a club record set 80 years ago with their 15th straight victory. Boston beat Baltimore 6-3 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. The last time the Red Sox won 15 straight, it was 1946 and Ted Williams was on the way to an MVP season. Boston was 37-48 and in last place in the AL East on July 1. Interim manager Chad Tracy is the first manager since the 19th Century to lead a win streak of 15 games or more when he didn’t begin the season in the job. Then Baltimore took the nightcap 5-1 to end it.

Yankees’ José Caballero targeted by MLB for crackdown on plate routine of waiting to engage pitcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is cracking down on José Caballero’s batting routine, saying it amounts to deception. MLB told umpires Wednesday to enforce pitch-clock violations against Caballero, leading to a strikeout and the ejection of the Yankees’ hitting coach during a game against the Pirates. Caballero’s routine involves waiting until the last moment to acknowledge the pitcher, which MLB says disrupts the game. Yankees manager Aaron Boone criticized MLB for not informing the team about the change. Caballero feels targeted, arguing his routine is consistent and not meant to deceive. MLB adopted the pitch clock to speed up games.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding has moved on, calls Lane Kiffin ‘the ex’ who’s always going to come up

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi coach Pete Golding says he has no ill will toward his old boss, Lane Kiffin. Golding was Kiffin’s defensive coordinator at Ole Miss last year before Kiffin abruptly left the school for LSU just as the Rebels were about to make the College Football Playoff. Golding got Kiffin’s job. At his first SEC Media Days as the head coach, Golding said he remains friends with Kiffin and even bought his old house. He says he sees why some might still hold a grudge but he never did. The two square off Sept. 19 in Kiffin’s first return to Oxford since leaving for Baton Rouge.

WNBA commissioner and union leaders discuss steps to protect players from online harassment

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert discussed what more can be done to protect players from online harassment during a virtual meeting with the players’ union executive committee and the union’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The call Tuesday night came at the union’s request. Players have been sharing threats and harassment they’ve received on social media over the last few weeks. Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces posted a message she received from a man that included a racial slur. The man was tracked down and fired from his job at Hilton Grand Vacations.

Collier scores 24 points in her return, Lynx top Storm 86-76 for best record at WNBA All-Star break

SEATTLE (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 10 rebounds in her season debut, Kayla McBride added 20 points and the Minnesota Lynx headed into the WNBA All-Star break with the best record in the league after an 86-76 win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday afternoon. Collier, who tore ligaments in her left ankle in a playoff game last September and had surgery on both ankles in the offseason, shot 9 for 20 with two 3-pointers in 24 minutes. Olivia Miles added 13 points and Natasha Howard had 11 for the Lynx (22-6).

Cardinals sign QB Carson Beck to rookie deal as they prepare to open training camp

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a four-year rookie deal with quarterback Carson Beck on Wednesday, one day before the team has its first practice of training camp. The 24-year-old Beck looks as if he’ll be part of a three-man quarterback competition when training camp begins on Thursday, facing off against veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Kedon Slovis is also on the roster. The Cardinals are led by first-year coach Mike LaFleur. Beck was drafted in the third round out of Miami after leading the Hurricanes to a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff last season.

Houston Astros ship Nate Pearson to Kansas City after DFA, landing prospect Max Martin

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have traded right-hander Nate Pearson to Kansas City for pitching prospect Max Martin. The move comes after Pearson was designated for assignment by the Astros on Sunday. He went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games this season. The 22-year-old Martin is 6-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 26 relief appearances across two levels of Class-A ball this season. The right-hander was a 10th-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Casemiro signs with Inter Miami, but MLS investigating the club for possible tampering

MIAMI (AP) — Inter Miami has announced the signing of Brazil midfielder and five-time Champions League winner Casemiro, and Major League Soccer is now investigating whether the reigning league champion engaged in tampering to get that deal done. The 34-year-old Casemiro — who appeared in all five of Brazil’s matches at this year’s World Cup, scoring one goal — is under contract with Inter Miami through the end of next year’s sprint season, with an extension option through June 2029.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing eager to fulfill late team owner’s wish to become full-time IndyCar team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dennis Reinbold would come to the Indianapolis 500 each May and explain he desperately wanted to return to full-time IndyCar racing. The late team-owner’s dream is now on the cusp of becoming reality. A little more than a month after Reinbold died at 65, his oldest son announced Wednesday that Dreyer & Reinbold Racing had purchased one of the series’ 25 charters from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The transaction paves the way for DRR to run one full-time car next season for the first time since 2012. Series officials still must approve the move, but that appears to be a formality.