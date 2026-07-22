This just in! Cockroach!

In delivering a news report, Rachel Menitoff, of KTLA, also unwittingly submitted a pretty convincing Fear Factor audition tape.

Menitoff was live reporting on the Southern California heat wave when a flying cockroach landed on her chest. The giant insect climbed around Menitoff’s neck and even hopped onto her KTLA mic before flying away.

While most of us would’ve immediately freaked out on live TV, Menitoff kept her cool and continued on with her report. Once the segment was over, she understandably started flailing her limbs and brushing off her shirt.

Menitoff posted footage from the report on her Instagram, adding in the caption, “Trying to steal my thunder.”

Clearly, it takes a lot to bug Rachel Menitoff.