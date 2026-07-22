Houston driver has a problem, but sandwich was delivered just fine

As cool as car chases are in the movies, they’re less so in real life, especially if you’re just trying to do your job.

According to ABC station KTRK, DoorDash driver Miracle Herron, of Houston, was in the middle of delivering a Subway sandwich when a police chase unfolded around her.

The cops were pursuing a suspect wanted on an outstanding burglary warrant when the chase turned into the same neighborhood of Herron’s delivery. While she tried to get out of the way, Herron got hit by the suspect’s car.

Ever the professional, Herron dusted herself off and continued on with her delivery.

“I was just trying to make sure that person got their food,” Herron says. “I didn’t want them to think I stole it. I was just trying to get my bills paid.”

Herron, who works at a call center full time alongside her DoorDash side gig, later went to the hospital.

“I do feel like it was a miracle that I made it out of that situation alive and that I didn’t have any broken bones or anything,” Herron says.

Here’s hoping Herron at least got a good tip.