What to know about the August 2026 total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will take place on Aug. 12, giving millions of skywatchers across Europe and the Arctic a chance to witness one of nature’s most spectacular events.

The eclipse’s path of totality — where the moon completely blocks the sun — will cross Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean and Spain, as well as parts of Portugal and Russia, according to NASA.

People within the path of totality will see the moon completely cover the sun for a brief period, turning daytime skies dark.

Many locations in the Northern Hemisphere will experience a partial solar eclipse, including parts of the northern United States, from Alaska to North Carolina.

Depending on where you are, the moon will cover a different portion of the sun during the partial eclipse, making it appear as though a “bite” has been taken out of the sun.

Anyone viewing a partial solar eclipse should wear certified solar eclipse glasses or use a handheld solar viewer. Regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the sun.

NASA says the only time it is safe to view the sun without certified eclipse glasses is during totality, when the moon completely covers the sun. Since the Aug. 12 eclipse will be partial across the United States, viewers should wear eclipse glasses throughout the event.

The last total solar eclipse visible from the United States occurred on April 8, 2024, when the path of totality crossed 15 states from Texas to Maine.

The next total solar eclipse visible from any part of the United States will occur on March 30, 2033, when totality will be visible only in Alaska.

The next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States is expected on Aug. 23, 2044. Another coast-to-coast total solar eclipse will follow on Aug. 12, 2045.