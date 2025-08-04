8/03 Sports Brief

Bad blood. Lyles shoved by Bednarek after his win in 200 meters at US nationals

Track turned into a contact sport when sprinter Kenny Bednarek shoved Noah Lyles after Lyles beat him to the finish line in the 200-meter final at U.S. championships. Lyles reeled in Bednarek in the homestretch to win in 19.63 seconds. As he was crossing the finish line, Lyles turned to Bednarek in the lane next to him and said something. A few steps after they crossed, Bednarek reached out and gave Lyles a two-handed shove. Lyles turned around, backpedaled and reached his arms out, then kept jawing at Bednarek. Their argument continued into the start of the NBC interview.

Sha’Carri Richardson narrowly misses qualifying for 200-meter final, ending her US championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson narrowly missed qualifying for the 200-meter final at the U.S. track and field championships. She finished fourth in her heat with a time of 22.56 seconds. Last weekend, Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She was held for over 18 hours. Richardson has an automatic spot in the 100 meters at the world championships in Tokyo as the defending champion. This was her first 200-meter race of the season. She won a bronze medal at the distance during the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

Cameron Young wins first PGA Tour title by demolishing field at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Young is finally a PGA Tour winner and there was no stopping him in at the Wyndham Championship. Young took any drama out of the final round when he made five straight birdies led by nine shots. He coasted home from there and shot 68 to win by six. The victory follows seven runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour. He becomes the 1,000th player to win a PGA Tour-recognized event. Matti Schmid got the 70th and final spot for the postseason by closing with three straight birdies. Davis Thompson three-putted the final hole to miss out.

Miyu Yamashita of Japan wins the Women’s British Open for her first major title

PORTHCAWL, Wales (AP) — Miyu Yamashita of Japan captured her first major title when she withstood a charge by Charley Hull by not making a bogey until the outcome of the Women’s British Open was no longer in doubt. She closed with a 2-under 70 on Sunday for a two-shot victory. Yamashita holed two big par putts on the back nine at Royal Porthcawl, the last one when Hull had closed to within one shot of the lead. Hull had to settle for a 69 to tie for second with Minami Katsu of Japan. Japanese players now have won four of the last nine majors in women’s golf. Mao Saigo won the first major of the year at the Chevron Championship.

William Byron has enough fuel to win NASCAR Cup race at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — William Byron fought off fuel worries in the closing laps to win the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway. Byron went the last 144 laps of the 350-lap race without a stop en route to his second victory of the season — he won the Daytona 500 in February — and 15th overall. He also took the season points lead from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. Byron lost gambles on fuel twice this season, at Michigan and Indianapolis, but held on with the help of a caution-filled final stage to win by 1.192 seconds over pole-sitter Chase Briscoe. Byron led 141 laps. Brad Keselowski was third. He came into the race needing a win to get into the playoffs.

Messi has a ‘minor’ muscle injury, Inter Miami says timeline for return is unknown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami says star Lionel Messi is dealing with a minor muscle injury in his right leg after being hurt in the opening minutes of Saturday’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa. Messi underwent tests on his right leg after experiencing discomfort following a play in which he fell while being challenged by a pair of Necaxa defenders. His timeline for return isn’t yet known, though it seems unlikely that he will be available for Miami’s next Leagues Cup match against UNAM Pumas on Wednesday. Inter Miami said in a release that Messi’s medical clearance will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Americans finish strong with a relay world record in the swim worlds to top medal tables

SINGAPORE (AP) — The United States, which had a frustrating swim world championships, ended on a high note Sunday with a world record in the women’s 4×100 medley in the last event of the eight-day championships. The Americans swam a record time of 3 minutes, 49.34 seconds. The Americans had the old record of 3:49.63. The United States finished with nine gold medals — one more than Australia — but has battled a case of “acute gastroenteritis” picked up at a training camp in Thailand.

Tauson upsets 2nd-seeded Wimbledon champion Swiatek to reach Montreal quarterfinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Clara Tauson of Denmark upset second-seeded Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek of Poland 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday night to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals. The 6-foot Tauson, seeded 16th in the hard-court event, avenged a loss to Swiatek at Wimbledon to set up a match Tuesday with sixth-seeded Australian Open winner Madison Keys of the United States. Tauson won her lone tour title in New Zealand in January, beating fellow Montreal quarterfinalist Naomi Osaka of Japan in the final. Keys outlasted 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova of Czechia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the windy afternoon session. Osaka also advanced in the afternoon, routing Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-1, 6-0 in 49 minutes — the second-fastest victory of her career.

Rangers right-hander Jacob DeGrom is fastest to 1,800 career strikeouts in MLB history

SEATTLE (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom became the fastest pitcher in major league history to reach 1,800 career strikeouts by games and innings. In the second inning against Seattle, deGrom got Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford to swing through a 98.7 mph four-seam fastball for his fourth K of the game. With the strikeout, deGrom became the fasted to 1,800 career Ks in both games (240) and innings pitched (1,493 1/3). The 37-year-old right-hander beat the marks of a pair of left-handers. Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson needed 243 games to record 1,800 strikeouts. It took the Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale 1,498 innings.