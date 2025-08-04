Play ball, take 2: The Braves take the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol after rain suspension

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — A record crowd for a regular-season Major League Baseball game got to see all the pomp and pageantry with the MLB Speedway Classic before the rain washed out the game itself in the bottom of the first inning. Fans returning Sunday only wanted to watch baseball. They got to see the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 after resuming their suspended game. Fans enjoyed star Tim McGraw and Pitbull in the rain that wound up washing out the first MLB regular-season game in the state of Tennessee. The game itself inside the infield of the historic Bristol Motor Speedway was the big draw.