State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Railroad Fire

Grant County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Railroad Fire located in Grant County, near Beverly and Schwana. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 23, 2026, at 2:00 a.m. at the request of Fire Chief Eric Linn, Grant County Fire District 10.

The Railroad Fire started on July 22, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m. This fire is estimated at 750 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and sage, and is threatening homes, crops, and Grant County Public Utilities District. Level 1 and Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for the Railroad Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered five wildland strike teams, air attack, two Type 2 helicopters, and four multi-engine scoopers to aid in containment efforts. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

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