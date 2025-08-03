Rufus, I am your father

Not since The Empire Strikes Back has been there a more unexpected father reveal.

Jillian Reiff, of San Francisco, tells The Washington Post that her family had just adopted a senior dog named Ziggy after their longtime pup Rufus died at around 16 years old. Reiff had picked Ziggy because of how much he resembled Rufus, but she couldn’t have predicted how much he resembled him.

Upon sending away for a DNA test for Ziggy, Reiff was shocked to learn that her new dog is actually her old dog’s father.

“I’m still so flabbergasted,” Reiff says.

Beyond the physical resemblance, Reiff says Ziggy acts a lot like Rufus did, including sitting on his hind legs and sleeping on his back.

“Both of them talk and kind of warble and make these really ridiculous non-dog-sounding noises to communicate,” Reiff says. “I used to think it was the most unique thing that Rufus did.”

Doggone it if that doesn’t make you believe in destiny.