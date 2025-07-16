MLB honors Hank Aaron with recreation of record 715th homer during All-Star Game

ATLANTA (AP) — Major League Baseball honored late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron by recreating his record-breaking 715th career home run through the use of projection mapping and custom pyrotechnics. The lights went down at Truist Park and fans stood holding their cell phone lights following the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. The scene from April 8, 1974 at old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was projected on the infield and also shown on the video board. Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, was cheered as she stood and waved following the tribute.