7/15 Sports Brief

Cal Raleigh successful as 4 of 5 challenges reverse calls in first All-Star use of robot umpire

ATLANTA (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh successfully used the robot umpire to gain a strikeout for pitcher Tarik Skubal in the first inning of the All-Star Game. He changed an 0-2 pitch to a strike on San Diego’s Manny Machado. Four of five challenges of plate umpire Dan Iassogna’s calls were successful in the first All-Star use of the ABS system, which could make its regular-season debut next year. The players’ association is unsure whether the Automated Ball-Strike System is accurate enough. A decision for 2026 use likely will be considered by sport’s 11-man competition committee.

How climate change could force FIFA to rethink the World Cup calendar

GENEVA (AP) — Soccer faces growing challenges from extreme heat, as seen during the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. this summer. Rising global temperatures are making summer tournaments increasingly dangerous for players and fans. Scientists warn that continuing to hold events in June and July could lead to severe heat-related illnesses. FIFA introduced measures like extra water breaks and shaded benches but still faced criticism from players. Experts suggest shifting tournaments to cooler months, though this disrupts traditional soccer calendars. With the 2026 and 2030 World Cups scheduled in hot regions, addressing heat risks is becoming urgent as climate change worsens.

A lockout is looming over MLB in December 2026, with a salary cap fight possibly at the center

ATLANTA (AP) — Major League Baseball faces a potential lockout in December 2026. Players and management have long clashed over salary cap proposals, a format that union head Tony Clark criticizes as harmful to competition and player salary guarantees. Commissioner Rob Manfred argues the cap could address payroll disparities as MLB also tries to deal with declining revenue from regional sports networks. Teams like the Dodgers and Mets have pushed payrolls to record levels, highlighting disparity. Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires in December 2026, and past negotiations have led to nine work stoppages.

NBA will take a harder look at expansion, Commissioner Adam Silver says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA may finally be one step closer on the long road to expansion. Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that the league has been tasked by team owners to study the issue more formally, which would be the first official move in a long process toward adding franchises. The decision to take a harder look at expansion wasn’t totally unexpected, since the notion of adding clubs has been a talking point for several years. Cities like Las Vegas and Seattle, the long perceived front-runners should the NBA decide to expand past its current 30-team footprint, will surely continue to push to be the eventual picks.

Caitlin Clark leaves with apparent injury, marring the mood after the Fever beat the Sun in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark left Tuesday night’s game in the final minute holding back tears after grabbing at her leg — an apparent injury that would be her third this season. Clark walked back downcourt holding her right groin after assisting on the Fever’s final basket of an 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun in front of a sold-out crowd at the TD Garden in Boston. As teammate Aliyah Boston tried to console her, Clark walked to the basket stanchion and banged her head against it before heading to the bench. During the timeout, she covered her head with a towel and appeared to be holding back tears.

Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray headline WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark will be in a 3-point contest for the first time in her pro career as the Indiana Fever guard will compete Friday night in the WNBA All-Star competition. She’ll be joined by contest record holder Sabrina Ionescu, who is back in the 3-point contest after a one-year hiatus. Ionescu last entered the contest in 2023 and set a record hitting 25 of her 27 shots in the final round, scoring 37 points. It was the most shots made in a 3-point contest in either the WNBA or NBA. The Liberty’s star guard wanted to make sure she was completely healthy before officially entering the contest. She said she’ll be trying to break her own mark.

Chiefs beat franchise tag deadline, sign guard Trey Smith to a 4-year, $94M deal, AP source says

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the deadline to sign franchise-tagged guard Trey Smith to a multiyear contract by agreeing to terms on a $94 million deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person tells The Associated Press that the four-year contract includes $70 million guaranteed. His average salary of $23.5 million annually makes Smith the highest-paid player at the position in the NFL. The Chiefs had until 4 p.m. Eastern Tuesday to work out a deal beyond this season after giving Smith the franchise tag in March.

Usyk-Dubois 2: How to watch, what’s at stake, betting odds

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Dubois gets a second shot at Oleksandr Usyk and this time the stakes are higher as the winner will become the undisputed world heavyweight champion. The pair will square off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night almost two years after their first bout, which is best remembered for a controversial low blow by Dubois. Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round. The 38-year-old Usyk holds the WBA, WBC and WBO belts and is undefeated as a pro. Dubois is a 27-year-old London native and holds the IBF title.