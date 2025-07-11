Not grate: Tractor-trailer crash spills boxes of cheese

Philadelphia may be known for the cheesesteak, but another Pennsylvania town now has a cheese street.

The Snow Shoe Fire Company of Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania, responded to reports of a tractor-trailer crash on a local highway, which included a vehicle hauling boxes of shredded mozzarella cheese.

“The trailer hauling the cheese was split wide open with debris all over the roadway,” the department says in a Facebook post.

Sadly, the cheese will never make it into a cheesesteak — the post notes that “All cheese will be headed to the landfill as the load was deemed [unsalvageable] due to being unrefrigerated for hours.”