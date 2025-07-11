Dude, bear’s your car?

You may bear-ly recognize your car after a bear gets into it.

That’s what Colorado’s Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warns in a Facebook post after responding to a call reporting a bear stuck inside someone’s vehicle.

Upon safely opening the car’s door from a safe distance and letting the bear roam free, deputies found a “mess only a bear could appreciate” left behind in the car.

“Bears are good at breaking into vehicles, but not so good at getting out,” the post reads. “This is a good reminder to keep your vehicles locked, even when at home.”

It adds, “Also, bears can smell any snacks you may leave in your car, so don’t tempt them to turn your car into a bear buffet!”