Disney World closes iconic attractions to make way for new land

Walt Disney World is closing several iconic attractions beginning Monday to make room for a brand-new land.

Frontierland’s Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom will shut down on July 7 as Disney prepares to bring a national park-themed area called Piston Peak to life.

Disney announced in June that Piston Peak National Park will be the “largest expansion in the history of Magic Kingdom,” continuing the storytelling tradition that has flowed through Liberty Square and Frontierland since opening day.

Inspired by the American frontier and the majestic Rocky Mountains — stretching from British Columbia to New Mexico — Piston Peak will transport guests into a wilderness filled with towering trees, snowcapped mountains, waterfalls, roaring rivers and dramatic geysers.

Visitors will be able to explore a “visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, trails and more,” all inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Cars universe and its “wheelderness.”

And Piston Peak isn’t the only major project underway.

Disney also confirmed that Imagineers are hard at work on the first-ever land inspired by Disney villains.

Located beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the land will feature two major attractions, themed dining, shopping and a darkly magical aesthetic on an “incredibly twisted grand scale.”

Additionally, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom is set to reopen next year with new magic, while Disney Starlight will make its grand debut on Main Street on July 20. Meanwhile, The Beak and Barrel will welcome pirates of all ages to join in the adventure.