7/11 Sports Brief

Yanks’ Cody Bellinger hits 3rd home run of game against Cubs, an inning after being robbed

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit three two-run homers, leading the New York Yankees to an 11-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Facing his former team, Bellinger homered in a three-run third off Chris Flexen and in the fifth against Caleb Thielbar. Bellinger nearly went deep in the seventh but was robbed by Kyle Tucker on a drive above the right-field wall. Bellinger homered in the eighth off Jordan Wicks, just above the glove of leaping center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Traded to the Yankees in December, Bellinger is batting .406 during a career-high 16-game hitting streak.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes 3 outstanding catches, robs Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong of home run

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge made three outstanding catches in right field, robbing Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run, Dansby Swanson of a single and Kyle Tucker of a two-run hit in the New York Yankees’ 11-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The 6-foot-7 Judge leaped at the right-field wall to catch a 327-foot drive by Crow-Armstrong against Carlos Rodón in the fourth inning, denying what would have been Crow-Armstrong’s 26th home run. Judge then rushed in and dove for a backhand grab on Swanson’s sinking liner for the third out of the inning and made a sliding catch on Tucker in the eighth.

The Alcaraz-Sinner final at Wimbledon is the first French Open rematch since Federer-Nadal in 2008

LONDON (AP) — It sure seems fitting that the Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday represents the first time the same two men meet for that title right after playing for the French Open trophy since a couple of guys named Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did so every year from 2006-2008. That’s because the only real competition the No. 1-ranked Sinner and the No. 2-ranked Alcaraz face at the moment comes from each other, not anyone else currently on the men’s tennis tour. And the only comparisons that feel somewhat appropriate come by measuring them against the greatness of the Big Three.

Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski is an NL All-Star after just 5 starts for the Brewers

Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski is a National League All-Star replacement. The Milwaukee Brewers right-hander has a chance to break Paul Skenes’ record for the fewest big league appearances before playing in the Midsummer Classic. Misiorowski is the replacement for Chicago Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd. The 23-year-old Misiorowski has made just five starts for the Brewers. Skenes had made just 11 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates when he got the nod as the NL starter in Texas last year. Skenes pitched a scoreless inning.

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano for a third time to remain undisputed 140-pound champion

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano for the third time, winning a majority decision to remain the undisputed 140-pound champion. Taylor won by scores of 97-93 on two judges’ cards, while the third had it even at 95-95. It was the third straight narrow decision between the two, after Taylor won a split decision in their first bout and a narrow unanimous decision in the rematch. Back in Madison Square Garden, site of their first bout in April 2022, Taylor improved to 25-1 in a fight that perhaps wasn’t as exciting as their first two, but once again was almost too close to call.

American Amanda Anisimova faces Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon women’s final

LONDON (AP) — Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek both will be aiming to win Wimbledon for the first time when they meet in the women’s final. Saturday’s title match at Centre Court is the first for Anisimova, a 23-year-old American, at any Grand Slam tournament. Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, already owns five such trophies, going 5-0 in major finals, but never had been this far on the grass courts of the All England Club. She’s been the champion on the French Open’s red clay four times and on the U.S. Open’s hard courts once. The final is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. local time, which is 11 a.m. EDT.

Ronald Acuña Jr. replaced in Home Run Derby by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t participate in the Home Run Derby, replaced by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson. Acuña is a starting outfielder for the National League and still expected to play in the All-Star Game on his home field. Olson is a reserve infielder. Instead of Acuña, Olson will try to become the first Atlanta player to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He could become the fourth to win at home. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.

Novak Djokovic says he definitely plans to play at Wimbledon at least one more time

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made it clear that he is not saying goodbye to Wimbledon with a loss to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Djokovic said Friday he definitely intends to compete again at the All England Club. His 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 defeat at Centre Court against the No. 1-ranked Sinner put an end to Djokovic’s latest attempt to tie Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight championships at Wimbledon and to claim an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title overall. Djokovic was not fully able to compete at his best level, two days after taking a “nasty” and “awkward” fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory.

Shohei Ohtani crushes 32nd home run into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani splashed his 32nd home run of the season into San Francisco’s McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall. It marked the 65th home run into the water by an opponent in Oracle Park’s 25-year history and 171st in all — and 35 of those belong to home run king Barry Bonds. Ohtani connected with one out in the third inning for a two-run drive after Hyeseong Kim’s leadoff single marked the first hit of the night for Los Angeles against Giants starter Logan Webb. A kayaker immediately jumped into the water to retrieve the special souvenir ball.