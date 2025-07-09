Prepare for another pickle summer: From dill-flavored fast-food items to pickle brine lemonade

Summer is here and once again people are professing their love of all things pickle.

From snacks to sips, there’s no shortage of the tasty, tangy pickle flavor.

Fast-food restaurants have tapped into the versatile veggie topping. Sonic just launched a new collaboration with Grillo’s Pickles to add its signature flavor in both savory and sweet menu items.

The limited-time menu includes big dill burgers, pickle-seasoned tater tots and fries and a sweet slush that combines pickle juice and lime, made with pickle-flavored bubbles and topped with a Grillo’s Pickle Chip.

Back in April Popeyes added its culinary take on the briny flavor to menus, for a limited time only.

The menu includes a pickle glaze chicken sandwich — a twist on the iconic Popeyes chicken sandwich that’s now coated in a zesty pickle glaze and topped with thick-cut pickles — pickle glaze bone-in and boneless wings, fried pickles with ranch dipping sauce and even a pickle lemonade.

“This sweet-yet-savory lemonade is infused with real pickle juice for a surprisingly addictive sip that pairs perfectly with every item on the menu,” Popeyes said in an announcement for the specialty menu.

Last year pop star Dua Lipa went viral for her pickle juice, pickled jalapeño and Diet Coke concoction.

Earlier this year, Cheetos launched a Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle flavor.

People have gone to great lengths in the Northeast to try one deli’s viral sandwich that sparked a new wave of pickle popularity: swapping bread for a big pickle.

TikTok went crazy for the viral two-ingredient crispy cheese wrapped pickle snack back in 2023.