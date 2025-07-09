Say ‘cheese’! Now say ‘nightmares’!

Apparently indulging in the wonders of gooey, cheesy goodness before bed isn’t the recipe for a good night’s sleep.

According to Gizmodo, a new study out of Canada claims to have found a link between lactose intolerance and increased nightmares.

“The results we obtained confirmed our hypothesis that lactose intolerance is indeed predictive of disturbed dreaming and nightmares,” the study’s co-author Russ Powell tells Gizmodo.

Honestly, a world without cheese sounds like a nightmare to us, so we’ll probably continue to risk it. At least you can wake up from the other kinds of nightmares.