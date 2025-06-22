6/22 Sports Brief

Kevin Durant is going from the Suns to the Rockets in a blockbuster trade, AP source says

The Houston Rockets are acquiring 15-time All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal struck Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The Rockets are giving up Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and six future picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. It ends weeks of speculation about where Durant would end up. Many teams were involved at various times, including Miami and Minnesota, but in the end Phoenix took the Rockets’ offer.

Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched one hitless inning Sunday in his second mound start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out two and allowing just one baserunner on an error. The three-time MVP then drove in five runs at the plate, hitting a three-run triple down the right field line in the seventh before adding a two-run homer in the eighth. Ohtani threw 18 pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chavez Ravine, recording 12 strikes with one wild pitch. After leadoff hitter CJ Abrams grounded out, Mookie Betts dropped James Wood’s popup in the sun, but Ohtani struck out Luis García Jr. and Nathaniel Lowe to end it.

LSU sweeps Coastal Carolina in CWS finals for its 2nd national title in 3 years and 8th overall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU knocked previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina ace Jacob Morrison out of the game with a four-run fourth inning and the Tigers won their second national championship in three years with a 5-3 victory in the College World Series finals. The Tigers completed a two-game sweep of the Chanticleers, who entered the finals on a 26-game win streak and on Sunday saw coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling ejected in the bottom of the first inning. LSU gave the Southeastern Conference its sixth straight national title in baseball and 11th in 16 years.

Keegan Bradley pulls a stunner to deny Fleetwood and win the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Keegan Bradley has won the Travelers Championship for the second time in three years. This one was a stunner. He was trailing Tommy Fleetwood by three shots with four to play at the TPC River Highlands. He was still one shot behind playing the 18th. Bradley hit his approach to just under 6 feet for birdie. Fleetwood came up 50 feet short and took three putts for bogey. Bradley now moves to No. 9 in the Ryder Cup and he’ll have some decisions to make whether he should give up his role as U.S. captain to play at Bethpage Black.

Minjee Lee wins the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her 3rd major title

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Minjee Lee closed with a 2-over 74 but never gave up the lead Sunday in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to win her third major title. While Lee had three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on the front nine, she had started the day with a four-stroke lead over Jeeno Thitikul. And the world’s No. 2-ranked player, also in that final group, bogeyed both par 5s that are among the first three holes on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. Lee, ranked 24th, finished at 4-under 284, three strokes ahead of Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen, the only other players to finish under par.

Sports play through another dangerously hot day in parts of the US

CHICAGO (AP) — Several major league teams played through a second straight day of muggy conditions as dangerously hot temperatures dominated parts of the United States during a June heat wave. The PGA Tour was in a sweltering Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, and the LPGA played the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in the heat of Texas. The gametime temperature was 92 degrees for the series finale between the Mariners and Cubs in Chicago. Kids played in the fountains outside Wrigley before going into the ballpark, and the Cubs encouraged fans to take precautions in a message on the videoboard in left field.

Competition should stiffen for unproven Americans in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The competition is about to stiffen for the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Americans finished their seventh 3-0 run through group play in the Gold Cup with a 2-1 victory over Haiti. Next up is Costa Rica or Mexico. Both countries are ranked higher than all three group play opponents. The unproven U.S. squad has seen uneven performances so far. Goalkeeper Matt Freese’s gaffe cost the U.S. the lead against Haiti before Patrick Agyemang’s tiebreaking goal. The attack was more dangerous against Haiti, but the U.S. missed on plenty of scoring chances.fo

Chase Briscoe holds off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin to win at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Chase Briscoe returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway, conserving fuel down the stretch to hold off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin for his first win with his new race team. Briscoe raced his way into an automatic spot in NASCAR’s playoffs and gave the No. 19 Toyota its first victory since 2023 when Martin Truex Jr. had the ride. Briscoe lost his job at the end of last season at Stewart-Haas Racing when the team folded and he was tabbed to replace Truex. Hamlin, who holds the track record with seven wins, appeared on the brink of reeling in Briscoe over the final, thrilling laps only to have not enough in the No. 11 Toytota to snag that eighth Pocono win.