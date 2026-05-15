Wyden, Merkley, Colleagues Raise Concerns about Trump Administration’s USDA Reorganization

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today joined Senate colleagues in questioning how Trump’s reorganization of the Research, Education, and Economics (REE) mission area at the U.S. Department of Agriculture will affect farmers and ranchers in Oregon and nationwide.

“We write with strong concern regarding the reorganization and restructuring of the Research, Education, and Economics (REE) mission area at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),” the senators wrote to Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden. “While we support actions to improve efficiencies and enhance service, this effort will erode the capacity of USDA’s research agencies and threaten their ability to deliver innovation and timely economic data for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.”

“In order to address these concerns, we ask that you provide a detailed description of actions the Department has taken to minimize disruptions to farmers, ranchers, and ag researchers and adhere to recommendations as outlined by GAO regarding agency reorganizations,” the senators continued. “As strong supporters of USDA’s research agencies, it is our goal to make sure the REE mission functions as Congress intends – focused on helping farmers, ranchers, and rural communities overcome the challenges they face through scientific innovation and complex data analysis.”

The Research, Education, and Economics mission area conducts critical research relating to agriculture production, pest and disease resistance, market transparency, and rural economies. In their letter, Wyden and Merkley highlighted that previous attempts at reorganizing the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in 2018 and 2019 resulted in dramatic staff losses and interrupted services for farmers and rural communities.

The letter was led by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. In addition to Wyden and Merkley, the letter was cosigned by U.S. Senators Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Angus King, I-Maine, Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., Patty Murray, D-Wash., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Peter Welch, D-Vt.

The full letter is here.

A web version of this release is here.

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