Stewart scores 22, reserves contribute big to lead Liberty past Fire 100-82

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Alex Fowler gave an unexpected boost off the bench as the New York Liberty avenged a loss to the Portland Fire two days earlier with a 100-82 win on Thursday night.

The expansion Fire (1-2) picked up their first win on Tuesday when they shocked the Liberty 98-96 on Sarah Ashlee Barker’s putback at the buzzer.

Fowler, a former star at the University of Portland, signed a developmental contract earlier Thursday. She scored 12 points just two days after the Liberty bench put up 11 total. Rebekah Gardner had 14 and Julie Vanloo added nine points on three 3-pointers. The Liberty bench scored 41 points while making eight 3-pointers.

The Liberty were without standout starters Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally for a fourth straight game.

Pauline Astier added 20 points as Inonescu’s replacement, giving the free-agent rookie from France 67 points in four games for the Liberty (3-1). After going 5 of 16 in the first quarter the Liberty finished 34 of 67 (51%) with 15 3s and 32 assists, including a career-high 11 from Marine Johannes.

Megan Gustafson had 14 points in 14 minutes, and Haley Jones added 10 to help the Fire bench contribute 39 points. Starters Nyadiew Puoch scored 13 points and Bridget Carleton and Emily Engstler both added 11.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton’s layup gave the Liberty a 39-37 lead at the end of a first half that had nine lead changes. The Liberty made 11 of 14 shots in the third quarter, outscoring Portland of 31-16. The lead reached 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Up next

New York has a week off before hosting Golden State on Thursday.

Portland completes its four-game season-opening homestand against Connecticut on Monday.

___