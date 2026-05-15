5/14 Sports Brief

The NFL’s 2026 season will kick off with a Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl rematch

The 2026 NFL season will kick off with a Super Bowl rematch. Mike Macdonald, Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will face off against Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots after raising their championship banner on Sept. 9 in the first of the NFL’s 272 games. The Seahawks dominated the Patriots in a 29-13 victory that secured the franchise’s second NFL title in February. It’ll be just the third time that the teams that played in the Super Bowl face off again in Week 1. The last time came in 2016 when the Broncos beat the Panthers.

Marner, Dorofeyev propel Golden Knights past Ducks 5-1 in Game 6 clincher, into conference finals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Marner scored a tremendous goal 62 seconds after the opening faceoff, Pavel Dorofeyev scored two goals in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights cruised into the Western Conference finals with a 5-1 victory over Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the second round. Brett Howden scored his third short-handed goal of the playoffs and Shea Theodore got a power-play goal during a 3-0 first period for the Golden Knights. Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal for the Ducks, whose return from a seven-year playoff drought is over. The Knights are 15-4-1 since John Tortorella replaced Cup-winning coach Bruce Cassidy on March 29.

Suzuki, Evans cap 2nd-period surge, Canadiens beat Sabres 6-3 to take 3-2 lead in 2nd-round series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Captain Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans scored 68 seconds apart late in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series. Montreal surged with a three-goal second period, and never led until Evans swept a loose puck over the goal line behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to put the Canadiens up 4-3 with 3:45 remaining. Jakub Dobes allowed three goals on the first four shots he faced before finishing with 33 saves. Josh Doan, Jason Zucker and rookie Konsta Helenius scored for Buffalo. Game 6 is at Montreal on Saturday night.

Scottie Scheffler part of 7-way tie for the lead at PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — The PGA Championship has its biggest logjam after one round in 57 years. One name stands out. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, took everything Aronimink gave him on a tough day in the Philadelphia suburbs. Scheffler made two long birdie putts and got one big break for a 67. The other seven players tied for the lead are Martin Kaymer, Stephan Jaeger, Aldrich Potgieter, Alex Smalley, Ryo Hisatsune and Min Woo Lee. Scheffler had at least a share of the lead for the first time after the opening round of a major. Rory McIlroy struggled to a 74.

Rory McIlroy has a bad finish for a rough start at the PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Rory McIlroy had a blister on his right pinky toe during practice rounds for the PGA Championship. That was the least of his worries Thursday at Aronimink. The Masters champion suggested bashing driver and figuring it out from there would be the strategy. But he couldn’t figure out how to hit a fairway. The result was four straight bogeys at the end for 74. It’s been 27 years since a PGA champion started out by shooting 74 or worse, so he has his work cut out for him. McIlroy hit only five fairways, none on the last eight holes.

Georgia safety Ja’Marley Riddle arrested on drug, speeding charges

Georgia safety Ja’Marley Riddle has been arrested on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor speeding charge. According to a police report obtained by WGIG 98.7 FM, Riddle was observed weaving through traffic at about 95 miles per hour on Friday night. Officers stopped him and noted nervous behavior and an odor of marijuana. Police discovered a bag in his backpack containing multicolored packaging labeled as marijuana and THC vapes. The football team spokesperson said they are gathering more information and declined further comment. Riddle transferred to Georgia this winter from East Carolina University.

Halo Infinite jabs, a Simpsons gag and a haircut: How NFL teams dropped 2026 schedule dates

NFL teams tapped into their creativity rolling out a variety of takes revealing their schedules for the 2026 season Thursday night with a mixture of art, video games and yes, even The Simpsons. They also made sure to poke plenty of fun at upcoming opponents, themselves and offseason flubs. The Indianapolis Colts pointed the finger at themselves in their Simpsons’ cartoon. The Jaguars used quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s haircut in their release. The Los Angeles Chargers tapped a video game for their reveal. Atlanta went a step further with a social media thread on the Falcons’ opponents hours before the schedule actually dropped.

Pato O’Ward reaches the top of the Indianapolis 500 speed chart on the 3rd day of practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward finally saw his name at the top of the Indianapolis 500 leaderboard Thursday. He’s hoping to return to be No. 1 again on May 24. The Mexican driver who finished second in 2022 and 2024 and third last year in IndyCar’s biggest race of the season posted the fastest lap of the day on the third day of practice on Indy’s 2.5-mile oval, going 227.308 mph. Four-time race winner Helio Castroneves was second at 226.977.

WNBA foul calls rise slightly as the league cracks down on physical play

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is trying to fix its physicality problem and is going through some growing pains during the opening week of the season. Fouls are up so far in the first week of the WNBA season with teams averaging 21.6 fouls. That’s up from 19.9 at the same point last year. That number dropped over the course of the year with 17.5 fouls on average per game for each team. The increased fouls aren’t really leading a major increase in free throws with 21.9 being attempted this season to 21.4 last year at this point.

Bryson DeChambeau fails to stay in contention with 6-over 76 in long day at PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau’s attempt to climb the PGA Championship leaderboard hit a snag when his tee shot landed on a hospitality tent’s stairs. Confused by the shot, DeChambeau is on the brink of missing the cut for his second straight major. He shot a 6-over 76 at Aronimink Golf Club, his worst score to par in the PGA Championship. Despite his struggles, DeChambeau remains popular, with fans cheering his long drives. His future with LIV Golf is uncertain, as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has pulled its backing. DeChambeau may focus on social media if he doesn’t re-sign.