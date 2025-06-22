The long, slow chase: Police tail excavator going 3 mph

A recent police chase in North Charleston, South Carolina, was less fast and furious and more slow and arduous.

As The Associated Press reports, North Charleston Police tailed someone driving a tractor excavator down a highway at a blazing speed of 3 mph.

The excavator was going so slowly that police cruisers in pursuit had to literally stop so that they wouldn’t pass it.

Eventually, after an hour and 12 minutes of the slowest car chase imaginable, the excavator got stuck in the area of a local fairground. The driver than tried to get out and run — presumably faster than they were driving — but was caught and charged with failure to stop for a blue light and counts of malicious injury to real property.