Increased screen time linked to aggression, anxiety, low self-esteem in kids, study finds

A major international study looking at nearly 300,000 children has revealed a two-way link between the amount of time kids spend on screens and their emotional and social well-being.

Children who spent more time using devices like TVs, tablets, computers and gaming consoles were at a higher risk of developing problems like aggression anxiety, and low self-esteem later in life, the study found.

The connection also works in reverse: Children who were already struggling with social or emotional challenges tended to spend more time on all types of screens.

Time spent on gaming consoles was particularly linked to a greater chance of developing issues, according to the study, published Monday in the academic journal Psychological Bulletin.

“Rather than breaking it down by the exact game people were playing, it’s safe to make some assumptions,” Dr. Michael Noetel, one of the study’s authors and associate professor of psychology at The University of Queensland, Australia, told ABC News. “The most games that were included were console games, computer games and mobile games.”

When asked if violent games, such as games that involved shooting, led to more behavioral issues, Noetel said that was not necessarily the case.

The goal isn’t to eliminate screens entirely, the study authors said.

When children engage in moderate amounts of screen time, especially for educational purposes, there is a lower risk for social or emotional problems in the future.

Children should learn not to use a screen as their sole outlet to manage their emotions, and should be encouraged to interact with friends and family to develop resilience and emotional skills. The most important thing is to ensure that screen time doesn’t interfere with essentials like a full night’s sleep and regular physical activity, the study added.