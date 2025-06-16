TSA feels the need to warn against using Costco card as ID for airport security

A Costco card may have many benefits, but using it to get through airport security is not one of them.

Apparently enough people thought otherwise that the Transportation Security Administration took to social media to write, “We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not.”

The TSA began requiring Real ID-compliant identification in May. Of course, even before then, we don’t think Costco cards were ever accepted as proper ID in airports.

If you miss your flight because you thought your Costco card would get you through security, at least you can cheer yourself up with a rotisserie chicken.