Lost zebra airlifted out of Tennessee woods

After a week on the run, the lost zebra of Tennessee has been found.

As previously reported, the zebra got loose just a day after being obtained as a pet and started “wreaking havoc” upon local traffic before disappearing into the woods.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reports that they located the zebra, nicknamed Ed, and returned it home through the sky.

“Ed was airlifted and flown by helicopter back to a waiting animal trailer,” the department says.

The update is accompanied by a video featuring a very confused-looking Ed strapped into a pouch hanging from a long cord attached to the bottom of the helicopter.