101 dogs rescued from real-life Cruella de Vil

A real life Cruella de Vil — or perhaps multiple Cruella de Vils — was keeping 101 dogs in an apparent puppy mill.

North Carolina’s SPCA of Wake County uncovered the mill, which reportedly kept the pups in “egregious conditions.”

After rescuing the dogs, the SPCA shared a follow-up post saying that they were getting treated to the “spa day of their lives.”

“We’re seeing a lot of smiles from these guys,” the post reads. “This is the biggest moment in these dogs’ lives, and we are feeling so grateful to be a part of their healing.”