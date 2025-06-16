6/16 Sports Brief

Sho-time at Dodger Stadium as Ohtani makes his long-awaited return to the mound after elbow surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani gave up a pair of two-strike hits and a run in his Los Angeles Dodgers pitching debut against the San Diego Padres, which came 21 months after the two-way superstar had elbow surgery. Ohtani threw 28 pitches — 16 for strikes — in the first inning as Dodger Stadium fans hung on every one of them. They oohed when a fastball was clocked at 100.2 mph — the second-hardest pitch thrown by a Dodgers hurler this season. After getting through the top of the first on the mound, Ohtani struck out swinging at the plate leading off the bottom of the inning against Dylan Cease. Los Angeles reliever Anthony Banda replaced Ohtani in the second.

Arkansas’ Wood pitches third no-hitter in CWS history, gets 19 strikeouts against Murray State

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas’ Gage Wood pitched the third no-hitter in College World Series history and first in 65 years, striking out a record 19 and never letting Murray State come close to getting a hit in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 victory. Wood joined Jim Ehrler of Texas in 1950 and Jim Wixson of Oklahoma State in 1960 as the only pitchers to throw CWS no-hitters. His defense was never really challenged as he dominated a Racers team that was making its first Omaha appearance. The junior right-hander set the CWS record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game.

Red Sox baseball boss Breslow says Devers trade does not mean ‘waving of the white flag on 2025’

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox thought they would be better off with a happy clubhouse than a disgruntled Rafael Devers. A day after trading their erstwhile third baseman to the San Francisco Giants, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy told reporters on Monday night that Devers’ refusal to change positions made it untenable for him to remain with the team. The Red Sox sent the three-time All-Star to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night for pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison and a pair of prospects. The move comes less than two years after signing Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract.

Louisiana is poised to hike its sports betting tax to help colleges pay their athletes

Louisiana soon could raise taxes on sports betting to help finance the athletic departments at many of its public universities. Legislation pending before Gov. Jeff Landry would make Louisiana the first state to raise taxes for college sports since a judge approved a landmark settlement allowing schools to directly pay athletes for use of their name, image and likeness. Earlier this year, Arkansas became the first state to exempt school NIL payments to athletes from state income taxes. Some sports business analysts expect more states to follow with laws aimed at giving an edge to their college athletes.

Pacers’ Haliburton plays through lower leg injury in Game 5 loss to Thunder in NBA Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton grabbed at his lower right leg after an awkward fall in the first quarter, briefly leaving Game 5 of the NBA Finals for treatment. He kept playing. He clearly wasn’t right. To his credit, Haliburton gutted his way through 34 minutes — largely playing the role of a facilitating decoy in the second half, hardly ever looking to shoot. He finished with four points, all from the foul line, and the Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-109 on Monday night to fall behind 3-2 in the title series.

Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hits 1st career home run

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized rookie Roman Anthony has hit his first major league home run for the Boston Red Sox in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners. The 21-year-old Anthony turned on a slider from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert — who was making his first appearance since coming off the injured list — and cranked it to right-center for a solo shot. The right fielder was rated the top prospect in baseball when he got called up from Triple-A Worcester last week. Anthony began the night hitting .059 through six major league games. His home run was just his second hit since he made his debut on June 9.

Giancarlo Stanton makes season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton got two hits in his season debut for the Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels after missing New York’s first 70 games because of inflammation in the tendons of both elbows. Stanton received a standing ovation when he came to the plate with two on and two outs in the first inning. Batting fifth, the designated hitter hit a 101.5 mph groundout to third on the first pitch. He then grounded a sinker to left against José Soriano for a 111.1 mph single in the fourth.

Christian McCaffrey hopes longer offseason leads to better health in 2025 for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The biggest beneficiary of an extended offseason for the San Francisco 49ers just might have been star running back Christian McCaffrey. A year after he was limited to just four games because of injuries to his Achilles tendon and knee, the engine of San Francisco’s high-powered offense was on the practice field for the offseason program and is hoping to get back to the form that made him AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. A healthy McCaffrey would be a key component for San Francisco to rebound from a 6-11 season.

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter reports to federal prison in Pennsylvania

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former Japanese interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has surrendered to a federal prison in Pennsylvania, beginning a nearly five-year prison sentence for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player. Ippei Mizuhara, 40, was processed Monday at a low security federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. Mizuhara was sentenced in federal court in Santa Ana in February to four years and nine months for bank and tax fraud. He was also ordered to pay $18 million in restitution, with nearly $17 million going to Ohtani and the remainder to the IRS.