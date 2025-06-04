Literal seal team called in for rescue mission

If a marine mammal unexpectedly shows up in your neighborhood, a Navy SEAL team may not help much, but you can turn to a literal seal team.

That’s what happened when a lost elephant seal flopped onto the streets of a residential area in Gordon’s Bay, South Africa. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA responded to the situation, and asked that everyone “please avoid the area to help us give the seal the space and calm it needs while we carry out the rescue.”

“A coordinated rescue plan is currently in action in Gordon’s Bay to help the sub-adult male elephant seal safely return to his ocean home,” the organization said. “The situation is under control, and we’re now waiting for a wildlife vet to arrive and safely sedate the seal for transport.”

It sounds like their efforts went over seally well.