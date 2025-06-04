Living the dream: Man sails to Hawaii alongside cat after quitting job

Cats may have nine lives, but, as far as we know, humans only have the one. Perhaps that’s why 29-year-old Oliver Widger decided to spend his sailing to Hawaii alongside his feline companion instead of continuing to work at his job.

As The Associated Press reports, Widger quit his managerial job at a tire company in Oregon after receiving a concerning health diagnosis. Despite facing $10,000 in debt, Widger liquidated his retirement savings and bought a sail boat, with which he planned to travel the world with his cat, Phoenix, also on board.

Widger’s first destination was Hawaii. After becoming an online sensation while sharing his story on social media, he and Phoenix arrived on Oahu greeted by fans and reporters, plus Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

“You’re grinding at your job all day long and it doesn’t really matter how much money you make at this point, everybody’s just trying to do enough to get by and that just wears you out,” Widger says of recent life decisions. “It’s just the world’s in a weird place, and I think people have seen that it’s possible to break out.”

Perhaps you can add that quote to your fantasy of telling your boss you quit your job.